Isle of Palms Environmental Advisory Committee to discuss ban on infilled sand holes, metal shovels

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday, the Isle of Palms Environmental Advisory Committee is recommending sand hole and shovel regulations to the Public Works Committee.

At the Environmental Advisory Committee in April, a ban on metal shovels was proposed.

After some discussion, a more specific recommendation will be presented to the Public Works Committee Thursday night.

The bottom line is the danger that large unfilled holes on the beach can cause for both sea turtles and humans.

The idea among committee members was that children’s plastic shovels don’t cause as much of a problem because they cannot dig as deep.

It was felt by some that a ban on metal shovels would be easy to enforce, however, others felt that the focus should be on the unfilled holes themselves.

On Hilton Head, for example, shovels longer than 30 inches and holes deeper than 12 inches are both banned.

After some discussion, the Committee decided to come up with some solutions to this proposal which will be presented at tonight’s meeting.

Any action on this recommendation will need to be considered by the city council and approved via ordinance, which requires two readings.

It is important to remember while hanging out on the beaches, that sea turtles can become trapped and injured if they fall into unfilled holes, and they can also cause a public safety issue, especially at night.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.