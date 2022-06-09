Lowcountry woman arrested after trying to sell drugs in Upstate, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a woman from the Lowcountry who traveled to the Upstate with intent to sell drugs.

Deputies said in May, Shiprah Kristal Deas, 24, of Ladson was traveling from the North Charleston area to sell illegal narcotics at the Brookwood Inn, a local hotel located in Spartanburg.

We’re told during the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Deas’ hotel room at 4930 College Drive. On June 2, the search warrant was executed and the following items were found:

169.5 grams of meth

163.5 grams of an opioid (Heroin or Fentanyl) waiting further testing

1 firearm

$1,679 in US currency

The Sheriff’s Office said Deas was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center where she remains since her bond was denied. Deas faces the following charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine over 100 grams

Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl over 28 grams

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime (2 counts)

