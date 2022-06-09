SC Lottery
Plenty of heat with a few storms each day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat, more humidity and a few more showers and storms are possible today. We’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds this morning along with the chance of a few spotty showers. Temperatures will climb to near 90° this afternoon and a few storms are possible late this afternoon and this evening. Any storms could produce heavy rain. frequent lightning and gusty winds. Hot weather will be the big story as we head into the weekend with a few showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday. Even hotter weather is expected next week with highs climbing into the mid 90s starting on Monday!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

