Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police is searching for a 59-year-old man missing since March.

Marvin L. Thompson was last seen on Rio Street in North Charleston. Police say he has not had contact with his family since March 23.

Thompson is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Miller at 843-740-2521 or 843-708-3263.

