Lowcountry Land Trust will preserve Angel Oak Park

By Anna Harris
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The folks with Operation Save the Angel Oak have received donations from over 12,000 people and raised millions to preserve the tree and surrounding area.

The 35 acres surrounding the oak tree will be preserved into bike trails, walking trails and an educational environment for nearby schools, according to Samantha Siegel, the Angel Oak project manager for the Lowcountry Land Trust and the founder of Save the Angel Oak.

The team is inviting the public to make comments in a presentation about what else they want to see from the property.

“We’re going to talk about what we’re going to do with the future Angel Oak preserve, which in our vision is a very gentle nature preserve with walking trails and really fulfilling that promise we made to the community to protect the acreage and enhance the Angel Oak’s ecosystem,” Siegel said.

Siegel wants the public to know they are keeping the promise of keeping the land undeveloped to save this ecosystem.

The planning stage of this project is expected to finish by the end of September.

For more information about what will be discussed in the planning meeting, click here. Another planning meeting will also be held on June 15 at 6:30 at the John’s Island Regional Library.

