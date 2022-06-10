SC Lottery
Charleston neighborhood wants to revamp 90-year-old city garage for community use

The city of Charleston is seeking creative development proposals for a 90-year-old maintenance...
The city of Charleston is seeking creative development proposals for a 90-year-old maintenance garage in the Elliotborough community.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Jun. 10, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For almost 90 years an old historic city maintenance garage has been a part of the Elliotborough community on the Charleston peninsula. The city says the neighborhood wants to keep the building, but they’d like to see it put to better use.

City officials say they are looking for creative development proposals to reuse this space and bring something new to the surrounding community.

The goal of reusing this space is to keep the building’s historic charm,  keep it community oriented, and give people an opportunity to bring about their ideas or dreams in an affordable way.

Robert Summerfield with the City of Charleston says they’ve already got some people interested in the space which is why they’ve issued a proposal request to see what might work best.

The building doesn’t have to be limited to just one thing. A few ideas being thrown around are a mix of affordable housing and office spaces, a breakfast and lunch cafe, and other creative spaces.

“We talk about affordability a lot when it comes to residential, but one of the big affordability issues that we’re having as a community is on the commercial side,” Summerfield says.

The Elliotborough Park and Community Garden is also included in this project. The city says it will stay a park but there are opportunities to bring the community garden back and liven up the space with rotating food trucks being a popular suggestion.

Proposals will only be accepted if they are mailed or hand-delivered to the city of Charleston Procurement Division by July 12 at noon.

Questions regarding this solicitation must be submitted in writing to Robin B. Robinson no later than 1 p.m. on Thursday. Questions may either be faxed to 843-720-3872 or emailed to Robin Barrett Robinson, robinsonr@charleston-sc.gov.

