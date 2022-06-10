SC Lottery
City hosting Eastside celebration on Friday

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City and community leaders, food and music will fill Philip Simmons Park on Friday evening in an Eastside celebration.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other leaders will deliver remarks recognizing the 110th birthday of Philip Simmons.

Simmons crafted iconic ironwork that can be found all over the city.

A pop up Piccolo Spoleto concert featuring local band “Momentum” begins at 6 p.m.

The free event begins at 5 p.m. Friday at Philip Simmons Park in Hampstead Square located at 3 Aiken Street.

The city says Columbus Street between Hanover Street and East Hampstead Square will be closed between 2 and 11 p.m. on Friday for the event.

