SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner IDs woman killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a North Charleston woman who died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Marie Chambers, 57, died at approximately 3:26 p.m. at MUSC from injuries she suffered in the crash at the corner of Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. and involved a large box truck, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

No charges have been filed and the investigation was ongoing, he said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
Shiphrah Deas
Lowcountry woman arrested after trying to sell drugs in Upstate, deputies say
Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public...
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph

Latest News

According to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, the fire of is off of Judge Road in the...
Crews working shed fire involving multiple explosions at Mt. Pleasant neighborhood
The city of Charleston is seeking creative development proposals for a 90-year-old maintenance...
Charleston neighborhood wants to revamp 90-year-old city garage for community use
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother,...
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters