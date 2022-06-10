Coroner IDs woman killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a North Charleston woman who died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Marie Chambers, 57, died at approximately 3:26 p.m. at MUSC from injuries she suffered in the crash at the corner of Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. and involved a large box truck, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

No charges have been filed and the investigation was ongoing, he said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.