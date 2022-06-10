Crews working shed fire involving multiple explosions at Mt. Pleasant neighborhood

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say crews are working a shed fire at a Mount Pleasant neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, the fire of is off of Judge Road in the Snowden subdivision and involves a large shed with multiple explosions.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

A call for the incident came in at 4:11p.m. for an explosion near Planet Fitness off of Bell Station Boulevard.

