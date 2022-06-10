SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Environmental Enforcement officers seize over 30 horses from Upstate property

Cruelty case in Woodruff
Cruelty case in Woodruff(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department is responding to an animal cruelty case in Woodruff.

Officers responded to 11341 Highway 221 Friday morning with a warrant to seize more than 30 horses, multiple cats, and a dog.

Officials on scene say this has been a week-long investigation. After receiving multiple complaints, an officer was sent to the residence and served a written warning to the owner.

We’re told a veterinarian was sent on Monday and according to their recommendation, it was time to take the horses off the property.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man found dead inside Spartanburg County home

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says
Shiphrah Deas
Lowcountry woman arrested after trying to sell drugs in Upstate, deputies say
Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public...
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Vietnam veteran earns bachelors degree at 77
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inflation rises at fastest pace since 1981
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Friday is last day for early voting in South Carolina
A man struck by a vehicle while crossing Highway 17 North died Friday from his injuries,...
No charges expected in crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say