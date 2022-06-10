SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes near Don Holt Bridge

An SCDOT camera showed a left eastbound lane of I-526 blocked as of 10:14 a.m.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in the eastbound side of I-526 blocked at least one eastbound lane approaching the Don Holt Bridge Friday.

The crash was reported at the Virginia Avenue exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 9:27 a.m.

As of 10:12 a.m., SCDOT reported two left lanes were blocked, but an SCDOT camera showed only one lane blocked.

It is not clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

