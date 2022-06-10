Hit or miss storms possible this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fewer storms and slightly lower humidity today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through the area this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today pushing highs to near 90 degrees this afternoon. One or two showers or storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Overall, we should be drier than the past couple days. The rain chance will increase again on Saturday with scattered showers and storms likely by the afternoon. Any storms could produce frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. The rain chance will decrease again on Sunday with highs near 90 degrees. It will turn hotter next week with highs in the mid 90s starting on Monday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 90.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 91.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 94.

