SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Horry County police searching for missing 4-month-old

Horry County police searching for missing 4-month-old
Horry County police searching for missing 4-month-old(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 4-month-old child.

The Horry County Police Department said 4-month-old Mason Bryant was last seen with his biological father, 23-year-old Akeem Bryant, on Bill Grissett Road near Loris. Officials later said they may be near the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

Mason is described as being 24 inches long and 14 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Akeem, who is not Mason’s legal guardian, is a 23-year-old described as being 5′11″ and 215 pounds with black hair. He may also be driving a black 2012 Cadillac SUV with Nevada license plate US N159.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public...
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph
Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
Rep. Marvin Pendarvis says Deputy Emily Pelletier of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is...
Lawyer: Charleston Co. deputy to surrender to charges in crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says

Latest News

Marcus McDonald, a leader of Charleston’s Black Lives Matter, spoke as opposed, saying it’s...
N. Charleston City Council hear comments, express support for Joint Operations Center
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it happened on Highway 17 and...
Portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw closed after auto pedestrian crash
The folks with Operation Save the Angel Oak have received donations from over 12,000 people and...
Lowcountry Land Trust will preserve Angel Oak Park
The Saluda County School District was awarded $38 million for infrastructure improvements from...
South Carolina spending hundreds of millions of dollars help schools with aging infrastructure