Hot start hands RiverDogs fourth straight victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs scored multiple runs in the first three innings and never looked back on the way to a 10-5 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night.

The contest was played in front of a boisterous crowd of 4,369. Bobby Seymour took over the Carolina League lead in runs batted in after collecting three RBI in the first two innings.

Salem (28-26) was the first team to reach the scoreboard when Marcelo Mayer blasted a two-run home run in the top of the first off of starter Ben Peoples.

However, the RiverDogs (37-17) bounced back to tie the game on a pair of RBI doubles in the bottom half from Mason Auer and Seymour.

The home team took the lead for good in the second, chasing Salem starter Angel Bastardo in the frame.

A leadoff double from Luis Leon and two walks loaded the bases. A third walk in the inning, to Carson Williams, forced in a run and made it 3-2 Charleston.

Seymour drove in two more and ended Bastardo’s night with a single up the middle.

The first pitch thrown by reliever Miguel Suero was mishandled by catcher Nathan Hickey and sailed to the backstop for a passed ball that increased the advantage to 6-2.

Four more runs crossed the plate in the RiverDogs third. Two walks and a single loaded the bases again for the top of the order.

Ryan Spikes took advantage of the opportunity by lining an RBI single to left. The ball bounced past left fielder Tyler Miller and allowed two additional runs to score.

Spikes then crossed the plate himself on Auer’s sacrifice fly to make it 10-2.Salem never seriously threatened to climb back into the game, scoring one run in the fourth inning and their final two runs in the ninth.

Aneudy Cortorreal earned the win on the mound with 2.0 scoreless innings of work. Peoples tossed 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and three walks.

Jonny Cuevas surrendered two runs, one earned, on a pair of hits and three walks. Brayden Theriot recorded the final two outs of the contest in his first game in a RiverDogs jersey since July 9, 2021.

Seymour went 3-5 with a double and three RBI and was joined with multiple hits by Auer and Leon.

Auer contributed a pair of doubles. Eight of the nine players in the Red Sox lineup finished with a hit as Mayer led the way with a double and a home run.

Ballpark Fun

The Thursday night crowd was energized with the RiverDogs early offensive outburst. That energy continued with several interactive dance cams between innings.

In the middle of the fifth inning fans were asked to pretend they were in a hair band and rock out on the air guitar.

Later in the night, the air drums was the name of the game with the “Bongo Cam”.

The fourth game of the series will take place Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP JJ Goss (0-3, 6.28) will open the game on the hill for the RiverDogs.

Salem will hand the ball to RHP Jaun Daniel Encarnacion (5-2, 4.01).

Stick around after the game for a post-game fireworks show presented by REV Federal Credit Union.

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com. RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.