SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks

Former president accused of “attempted coup” and “brazen conspiracy”
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Thursday night, Americans got a chance to learn about the last 10 months of the House select committee investigation into the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews and has tens of thousands of pieces of paper and social media evidence. To craft a compelling story, the January 6th committee brought in a documentary film maker and the former president of ABC News in to help make their case to the public. Formally, the bipartisan panel promised to, “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, and provide the American people an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

As Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) promised, former President Donald Trump was at the center of the attack. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) said that Donald Trump summoned the mob and lit the flame that turned into the hundreds of his political supporters marching from the rally on January 6th up to the U.S. Capitol.

The Mississippi democrat opened the prime time public hearing, telling Americans: people in his home Congressional district historically tried to justify slavery and the KKK. Then, he drew a line to today, saying, “I’m reminded of that dark history as I hear voices today try and justify the actions of the insurrectionists on January 6th.

Committee Vice Chair Republican Liz Cheney laid out the plan for a series of hearings, during which Americans will learn Donald Trump had no interest in stopping the attack. “Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them. That the election was stolen, and that he was the rightful president.”

Former U.S. Attorney General told the committee that he told Donald Trump three times that there was no evidence of election fraud presented to him while he was at the U.S. Department of Justice, and since that time, he has not seen evidence of election fraud. Evidence was also presented that then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was told there was “no there there” when it came to problems with the 2020 election.  The panel also played clips from daughter Ivanka Trump and key Trump advisers such as Steve Bannon, Jason Miller and Alex Cannon, as well as Mark Short, former chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence.

The committee played a series of videos showing the carnage. The evidence presented including tweets and other communications from Donald Trump as well as U.S. intelligence. Even as some Republican lawmakers tweeted that the hearings do not matter, Rep. Thompson urged Americans not to listen to those who downplay the significance of the riot. He said, “we can’t sweep what happened under the rug. The American people deserve answers.”

Following a brief break, the hearing continued with in-person testimony from two witnesses. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards  spoke of how she kept trying to help her fellow officers after she was injured. She told the panel that she stood up, turned around and thought that the West front of the U.S. Capitol, the side which faces the National Mall, looked like a war zone.

Documentarian Nick Quested spoke of how he was working on a film about the militia group, the Proud Boys. He got separated from his crew and kept filming on January 6th, turning of much of his never-before seen footage to the committee.

The committee has a total of 6 hearings planned, with the next scheduled for Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public...
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph
Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
Rep. Marvin Pendarvis says Deputy Emily Pelletier of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is...
Lawyer: Charleston Co. deputy to surrender to charges in crash that killed mother, daughters
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says

Latest News

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
Marcus McDonald, a leader of Charleston’s Black Lives Matter, spoke as opposed, saying it’s...
N. Charleston City Council hear comments, express support for Joint Operations Center
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6, ‘attempted coup’
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death