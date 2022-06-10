SC Lottery
McAlister’s Deli launches ice cream flavor on National Iced Tea Day

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - McAlister’s Deli is celebrating National Iced Tea Day on Friday with the launch of Sweet Tea Ice Cream.

The restaurant is teaming up with Creamalicious, an artisan ice cream brand, to create what it calls the “ultimate refreshing summer treat” in a limited-edition flavor.

The ice cream will be available for sale at participating McAlister’s Deli locations starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The fast-casual restaurant says it took its beloved famous Sweet Tea to a whole new level with an ice cream featuring notes of sugar cookie and Lemon Swirl. The dessert is made with premium high-quality ingredients, churned with natural Black Tea, and has no artificial flavors or coloring.

The pint is priced at $7.99 and will also be available for purchase on the Creamalicious website.

This is the first time the brand has ever transformed their iconic beverage into an ice cream and was inspired by an April Fools joke in 2021.

