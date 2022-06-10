No charges expected in crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are continuing the investigation into a deadly crash Thursday night that killed a pedestrian in the Awendaw area.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was crossing northbound Highway 17 near Seewee Road before 9:30 p.m. and was struck by a Chevrolet SUV also traveling northbound, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to MUSC where he died Friday morning,” Knapp said.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

“No charges are expected at this time,” Knapp said, adding that deputies from the traffic services unit are still investigating the incident.

The crash closed Highway 17 North for a time, forcing deputies to divert northbound traffic through a nearby parking lot.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

