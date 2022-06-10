SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No charges expected in crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are continuing the investigation into a deadly crash Thursday night that killed a pedestrian in the Awendaw area.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was crossing northbound Highway 17 near Seewee Road before 9:30 p.m. and was struck by a Chevrolet SUV also traveling northbound, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to MUSC where he died Friday morning,” Knapp said.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

“No charges are expected at this time,” Knapp said, adding that deputies from the traffic services unit are still investigating the incident.

The crash closed Highway 17 North for a time, forcing deputies to divert northbound traffic through a nearby parking lot.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says
Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public...
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph
Shiphrah Deas
Lowcountry woman arrested after trying to sell drugs in Upstate, deputies say
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Police make arrest in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
An SCDOT camera showed a left eastbound lane of I-526 blocked as of 10:14 a.m.
Lanes reopen after crash near Don Holt Bridge
City and community leaders, food and music will fill Philip Simmons Park on Friday evening in...
City hosting Eastside celebration on Friday
The city of Charleston is seeking creative development proposals for a 90-year-old maintenance...
Charleston neighborhood wants to revamp 90-year-old city garage for community use