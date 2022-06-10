One dead following auto pedestrian crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead after an auto pedestrian crash in North Charleston Thursday night.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said it happened on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive.

Police Information Officer Harve Jacobs said it happened just before 3 p.m. and involved a large box truck.

A report states the female pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later died at the facility.

No charges have been filed at this time.

