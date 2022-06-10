Police make arrest in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been arrested in an incident that left 10 people wounded and two others injured.

Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Charleston Police officers and detectives, and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers arrested Simmons, she said.

Police responded to the area of America and South Streets on May 30 on a noise complaint.

As the first officer arrived on the scene, gunshots rang out. Nine people - three women aged 22, 21, and 33, five men aged 35, 27, 27, 35, and 28, and a 17-year-old girl were injured by gunfire.

Glass shrapnel injured the officer, who was in his cruiser, as the car was pelted with bullets.

Additional Charleston Police officers and officers from other agencies responded.

Two Charleston County deputies were injured by assault as they assisted.

Eight shooting victims were treated and released from the hospital. One remains hospitalized, in stable condition.

“Frankly, it’s a miracle that no one was killed in this shooting. We cannot and will not tolerate these kinds of events anywhere in our city, and I commend our officers on the intensive, ongoing investigation that produced this arrest,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said.

On May 30, 2022, CPD officers responded to the area of America and South Streets in reference to loud noise. As the first officer arrived on the scene, gunshots rang out. Nine people - three women aged 22, 21, and 33, five men aged 35, 27, 27, 35, and 28, and a 17-year-old girl were injured by gunfire. Glass shrapnel injured the officer, who was in his cruiser, as the car was pelted with bullets. Officers from CPD and surrounding agencies responded – two Charleston County deputies were injured by assault as they assisted. Eight shooting victims were treated and released from the hospital. One remains hospitalized, in stable condition.

Investigators have been diligently pursuing all leads stemming from the incident, and they continue to do so.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the on duty CPD central detective at (843) 743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Simmons was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.