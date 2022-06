Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.

According to information from Gastonia Police, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. at the mall, located on New Hope Road.

Department officials said three people - two men and one woman - have been shot and their injuries were minor.

#BREAKING Photo sent to me from Eastridge Mall in Gastonia - heavy police presence - police say shooting has happened here @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/GD7iZ98X2j — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) June 10, 2022

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened in the food court and the mall is on lockdown. Officers are clearing people store by store.

UPDATE: GPD continues to work to clear the mall. Family members of shoppers/ employees who are coming to mall looking for loved ones are asked to go to the parking lot of Luck Samurai at 116 N New Hope Rd — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) June 10, 2022

Authorities said there are two persons of interest currently being interviewed and there is no threat to the public.

There is a heavy police presence at the mall and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

