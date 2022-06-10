SC Lottery
Portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw closed after auto pedestrian crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw has been closed following an auto pedestrian crash Thursday night.

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it happened on Highway 17 and Seewee Road.

According to AMFD officials, Highway 17 North is closed in front of the Dollar General. The pedestrian has been transported to the trauma center.

