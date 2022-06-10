SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pregnant woman injured after being shot by son in Columbia drive-thru

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant woman was injured after her son shot her while they were in a drive-thru, according to officials.

The incident happened on June 8 at the Rush’s on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting. Once on scene, it was determined that the pregnant woman was in line when she heard a gunshot and noticed that she had been shot in the stomach area.

The woman told deputies she realized that her son had fired the gun from the back seat, according to the incident report. After the shooting, the woman took her son into the restaurant to wait for help.

Deputies said the woman was holding her stomach and had blood on the front of her shirt. EMS took her in an ambulance to Prisma Richland.

Captain Adam Myrick said the woman and baby are expected to make a full recovery.

The woman’s significant other arrived and said that the car the woman was driving was the car he usually drives. He told deputies that he drives several friends around to play basketball and that the friends carry guns, “some legally, some illegally”, according to deputies.

The couple did not know who owns the gun.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says
Shiphrah Deas
Lowcountry woman arrested after trying to sell drugs in Upstate, deputies say
Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public...
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Vietnam veteran earns bachelors degree at 77
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inflation rises at fastest pace since 1981
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Friday is last day for early voting in South Carolina
A man struck by a vehicle while crossing Highway 17 North died Friday from his injuries,...
No charges expected in crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say