Report: Man arrested after robbing bank then attempting to rob Walmart with grenade threat

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers say they have arrested a 60-year-old man who is accused of robbing a bank, then a few days later attempting to rob a Walmart by saying that he had a grenade.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Sammie Bernard Greene who is charged with entering a financial institution with intent to steal and attempted armed robbery.

His charges stem from an incident that happened on June 8 when officer responded to South State Bank on 4962 Centre Park Drive for a silent alarm. A report states that Greene entered the bank, attempted to make a withdrawal that was denied, then told a bank teller that if he did not receive money, he would “blow the place up.”

“While making this statement, Mr. Green displayed what was described as a ‘grenade pin,’” NCPD officials said “The bank teller provided Mr. Greene with an amount of money at which time he exited the bank.”

Then a few days later on June 10, authorities responded to the Walmart on 4920 Centre Point Dr. for someone who demanded money from the Money Services Center inside the store and who said that he had a grenade.

According to police, Green was identified as the suspect and captured by officers a short time away.

