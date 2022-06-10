SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its health declined.(Henry Vilas Zoo)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized earlier this week at a Wisconsin zoo after its health sharply declined.

WMTV reports the Henry Vilas Zoo decided to put the bison, named Beefcake, down on Tuesday after he had trouble standing. The animal also had been suffering from a variety of age-related issues.

Beefcake’s death came just two days before he would have celebrated his 25th birthday.

Zoo officials said its staff was prepping for a party, complete with a cake filled with his favorite treats. He was even going to get more goodies for a video to showcase how the zoo cares for its bison.

“We still wanted to share how our keepers care for these iconic animals. Beefcake was an amazing ambassador for his wild counterparts and will be truly missed,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials at the zoo shared that staff members had closely monitored Beefcake’s health for months. They noted how, in addition to the ailments that come with age, older animals face more risks of getting injured. Zookeepers were keeping a close eye on his diet and for any behavioral changes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
Shiphrah Deas
Lowcountry woman arrested after trying to sell drugs in Upstate, deputies say
Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public...
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph

Latest News

Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Driver dead after beam falls on top of car
Construction beam falls on car, killing Las Vegas officer
Akeem Bryant
HCPD: Missing 4-month-old found safe, father in custody
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother,...
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot