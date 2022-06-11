SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 2-year-old girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.

Aubrey has blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye sundress and diamond stud earrings.

She is believed to be with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue in a Ford F-150 truck with tag PXI5373. They were last seen heading north on Interstate 85.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, may have been the subject of a kidnapping, Orangeburg County...
SC man found safe after possible kidnapping, deputies say
Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Police investigate deadly Johns Island shooting after 911 calls about shots fired
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Sammie Bernard Greene who is charged with...
Report: Man arrested after robbing bank then attempting to rob Walmart with grenade threat

Latest News

Mayor Keith Summey says the city has come a long way in the past 25 years, pointing out the...
N. Charleston celebrates 50th anniversary with street festival
More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary,...
Survey: More adults identifying as transgender or nonbinary
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say
The $13.8 billion budget compromise approved by a House and Senate conference committee Friday...
Income tax cuts, rebates centerpiece of SC’s $13.8B budget