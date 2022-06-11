SC Lottery
One person found dead following gunfire investigation on Johns Island

Authorities say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead following an investigation into gunfire that was heard on Johns Island Friday night.(AP)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead following an investigation into gunfire that was heard on Johns Island Friday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the investigation began at 10:26 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane for 911 calls reporting gunfire.

CPD officers, along with deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on scene and found a male victim suffering from traumatic injuries.

A report states that the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS arrived on scene and determined that the victim was deceased.

“This incident was determined to be within the city limits of Charleston and is being treated as a homicide,” Charleston police officials said. “CPD Central Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are on scene conducting an investigation.”

