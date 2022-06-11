Deputies continuing search for missing man who suffers from memory loss, health issues

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search for a 54-year-old man from Adams Run.

Authorities say it’s been nearly a week since 54-year-old Lamar Green has been missing. According to the sheriff’s office, Thelonious Lamar Green left a gathering at 9191 Penny Creek Road around 9:30 p.m. on June 4.

He has not been seen since.

Authorities say Green was driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number AEB-647. Foul play is not suspected.

“But Green has memory loss and regularly takes medication for health issues, raising his loved ones’ concern,” the sheriff’s office said. “He typically stays in touch with his family.”

While detectives continue to investigate, CCSO deputies say they also have searched areas around Penny Creek and other nearby locations by land, air and water. But no signs of Green or his pickup truck have been found.

“Sheriff Graziano joined Marine Patrol units in the search Friday and prayed with Green’s loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said. “The family welcomed all to join them in a prayer led by the Rev. Dr. Myra Meggett of Mount Horr AME Church at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Join by teleconference at 339-209-6091.”

Green stands at 5-foot-11, weighs 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is most commonly known by his middle name, deputies said.

“Anyone who has seen anything that could help investigators or has other information can call CCSO Detective Will Martin at 843-529-5327 or CCSO at 843-202-1700,” the sheriff’s office said. “After hours, notify dispatch at 843-743-7200.”

