SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies continuing search for missing man who suffers from memory loss, health issues

According to the sheriff’s office, Thelonious Lamar Green left a gathering at 9191 Penny Creek...
According to the sheriff’s office, Thelonious Lamar Green left a gathering at 9191 Penny Creek Road around 9:30 p.m. on June 4.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search for a 54-year-old man from Adams Run.

Authorities say it’s been nearly a week since 54-year-old Lamar Green has been missing. According to the sheriff’s office, Thelonious Lamar Green left a gathering at 9191 Penny Creek Road around 9:30 p.m. on June 4.

He has not been seen since.

Authorities say Green was driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number AEB-647. Foul play is not suspected.

“But Green has memory loss and regularly takes medication for health issues, raising his loved ones’ concern,” the sheriff’s office said. “He typically stays in touch with his family.”

While detectives continue to investigate, CCSO deputies say they also have searched areas around Penny Creek and other nearby locations by land, air and water. But no signs of Green or his pickup truck have been found.

While detectives continue to investigate, CCSO deputies say they also have searched areas...
While detectives continue to investigate, CCSO deputies say they also have searched areas around Penny Creek and other nearby locations by land, air and water for Lamar Green.(CCSO)

“Sheriff Graziano joined Marine Patrol units in the search Friday and prayed with Green’s loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said. “The family welcomed all to join them in a prayer led by the Rev. Dr. Myra Meggett of Mount Horr AME Church at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Join by teleconference at 339-209-6091.”

Green stands at 5-foot-11, weighs 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is most commonly known by his middle name, deputies said.

“Anyone who has seen anything that could help investigators or has other information can call CCSO Detective Will Martin at 843-529-5327 or CCSO at 843-202-1700,” the sheriff’s office said. “After hours, notify dispatch at 843-743-7200.”

“Sheriff Graziano joined Marine Patrol units in the search Friday and prayed with Green’s loved...
“Sheriff Graziano joined Marine Patrol units in the search Friday and prayed with Green’s loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said.(CCSO)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says
Shiphrah Deas
Lowcountry woman arrested after trying to sell drugs in Upstate, deputies say

Latest News

Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Police officers say they have arrested a 60-year-old man who is accused of robbing a bank, then...
Report: Man arrested after robbing bank then attempting to rob Walmart with grenade threat
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a North Charleston woman who...
Coroner IDs woman killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash