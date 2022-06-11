Hit or miss storms possible this weekend ahead of a hot week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s, temperatures soar to near 90 degrees this afternoon. The rain chance will increase this afternoon and evening with scattered showers and storms likely. Any storm that develops will be slow moving and with heavy rainfall. The rain chance will decrease on Sunday with highs near 90 degrees. It will turn hotter next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like it’s around 105 degrees each afternoon. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out each day as well.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 91, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 95, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 97, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 95, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 92, Low 75.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.