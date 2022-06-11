SC Lottery
‘It’s God’s blessing:’ Florida couple gets married on stage at Carolina Country Music Fest

By Michael Owens and Eric Richards
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Along with the twang of guitars being heard on the second day of Carolina Country Music Fest, the sound of wedding bells filled the air in Myrtle Beach!

Mark Searcey and Benjie Vitasolo were wed on the festival’s main stage Friday in a ceremony presided by Myrtle Beach wedding officiant Eric Hunt.

The couple, from Wesley Chapel, Florida, spoke to WMBF News shortly before they said their “I do’s.”

“It started with a generic email,” Benjie said. “It was just our luck. I’m sure Eric received thousands of emails [from people] that would love to get married here today - and Eric picked our story. It’s just overwhelming.”

Mark, who is a U.S. Navy servicemember, and Benjie, a travel nurse, first met in 2020 at the height of the pandemic during a frontline workers appreciation event at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Mark said the two had tickets for CCMF last year before they even thought of potentially having a ceremony at the festival.

Now, the two got to share their special moment in front of thousands of fellow country music fans.

“This is the woman of my dreams,” Mark said. “I’m so happy to be here today and marrying her. She makes me so happy.”

The two said they are huge country music fans and are excited to see every headliner during their time at CCMF.

It’s also Mark and Benjie’s first time in Myrtle Beach and they’re even spending a few extra days here to celebrate Mark’s birthday. Benjie added that the timing could not have been better.

“It’s God’s blessing,” she said.

They’re also planning another ceremony for family and friends back home.

Congratulations Mark and Benjie!

