N. Charleston celebrates 50th anniversary with street festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston is celebrating its 50th birthday with a street festival, and the mayor says the city isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Fifty Fest, which shut down several blocks of East Montague Avenue on Saturday. The streets will remain shut down until 9 p.m.

Mayor Keith Summey says the city has come a long way in the past 25 years, pointing out the Park Circle business district as proof of the city’s growth.

He also says the city has grown every year since the Naval base closed, which, at the time, he says caused concern among city leaders regarding its future.

“We’re a young city compared to most of the cities in the state, yet we’re the third-largest in population and number one in retail sales,” Summey said. “We’ve come a long way, and today, we’re just celebrating with the people of North Charleston, just saying happy birthday to each other.”

As of now, North Charleston has a population of around 120,000 people, and the mayor says 1,700 people moved to the city within the past year.

