One person killed, three firefighters injured when fireworks explode in N.C.

At approximately 3:15pm Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir...
At approximately 3:15pm Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the North Carolina Forest Service were dispatched to 4871 Bulltown Road in La Grange for a reported brush fire approaching a structure.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Three firefighters were injured and one person killed when a brush fire ignited a building causing fireworks stored inside to explode.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says a person on the farm died, while one firefighter was transported to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the North Carolina Forest Service were dispatched to 4871 Bulltown Road in La Grange, North Carolina for a reported brush fire approaching a structure.

Stroud says fields were being burned off at the hay farm when the fire got out of control and reached a container filled with fireworks.

Prior to arrival, the Lenoir County 911 Center advised responding personnel the structure contained commercial-grade fireworks.

Shortly after arrival, fireworks detonated causing several injuries and damage to fire department apparatus.

Three firefighters were transported to ECU Health Trauma Center to be treated for their injuries. One patient was taken by helicopter and two patients were transported by Lenoir County Emergency Services ambulance. All three are in stable condition.

Authorities say the civilian property representative died on scene.

The fire is under control and crews are working to fully extinguish hotspots.

The ATF and SBI will join in the investigation Saturday morning.

Lenoir County Emergency Services says the site was permitted, inspected and licensed to have fireworks.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

