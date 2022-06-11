SC Lottery
Police investigate Johns Island shooting that leaves 1 dead

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was found dead as they were investigating a report of gunfire late Friday night on Johns Island.

Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls reported gunfire, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Police and Charleston County deputies arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from traumatic injuries.

A report states that the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS arrived and determined that the victim was deceased.

“This incident was determined to be within the city limits of Charleston and is being treated as a homicide,” Gillooly said.

He said detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene overnight conducting the investigation.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

