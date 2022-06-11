SC man found safe after possible kidnapping, deputies say

BOWMAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man whom they said could have been the victim of a kidnapping has been located, but they say questions remain.

Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, was reported missing just after midnight Friday morning in what Sheriff Leroy Ravenell called “a possible kidnapping incident.”

Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker confirmed Saturday morning that Keitt had been found, but said investigators were waiting to talk to him further to determine exactly what happened.

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators received a call around 12:44 a.m. Friday reporting Keitt as missing from a home in Bowman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.