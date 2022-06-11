SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman found guilty in deadly road rage incident despite ‘cough syrup defense’

A jury delivered a guilty verdict in the trial against a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash in Missouri. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A jury in Missouri delivered a guilty verdict in a trial that involved a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash and having a cough syrup addiction.

KY3 reports the jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in Barbara Foster’s death in a November 2018 incident. The jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action.

Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slowly at an intersection in Springfield. Investigators said McKeown lured Foster out of her car and ran her over.

Authorities said Foster died from her injuries at the hospital.

During the trial, McKeown’s defense argued that she had a side effect that day from drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough that she had. The state worked to disprove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claimed she was under the influence at the time of the incident.

A Missouri Department of Mental Health clinical psychologist testified McKeown had unspecified schizophrenia brought on by her medication. Prosecutors quickly attempted to discredit the diagnosis. They explained to the jury inconsistencies in McKeown’s mental evaluation.

McKeon’s attorneys said the team plans to file a motion for a new trial.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Police say they are still looking for Victoria Miroshnichenko who has been a missing...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing teen who may be with wanted man
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says
Shiphrah Deas
Lowcountry woman arrested after trying to sell drugs in Upstate, deputies say

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Sammie Bernard Greene who is charged with...
Report: Man arrested after robbing bank then attempting to rob Walmart with grenade threat
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
According to the sheriff’s office, Thelonious Lamar Green left a gathering at 9191 Penny Creek...
Deputies continuing search for missing man who suffers from memory loss, health issues
Uvalde school police chief tells Texas Tribune he didn't keep officers from breaching massacre...
Uvalde school police chief speaks out about massacre response