SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles

They were placed under $250,000 secured bonds.
Natalie Anne Childress
Natalie Anne Childress(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Connelly Springs women are behind bars after allegedly abusing children with metal knuckles.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office went out to the home off Gold Creek Road around 12:43 p.m. Friday after receiving an anonymous report of alleged felonious child abuse.

Allegedly, Natalie “Shane” Childress hit children in her care with metal knuckles and inflicted “serious physical injury,” deputies say.

When law enforcement officers tried to make contact with the mother, she allegedly told them the children weren’t there.

Deputies say they found the kids hiding at the scene. They were then taken to a children’s hospital abuse/trauma center.

Childress is charged with felony negligent child abuse with severe bodily injury, and the mother is charged with aid/abet negligent child abuse with severe bodily injury.

Both women were arrested and placed under $250,000 secured bonds.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, may have been the subject of a kidnapping, Orangeburg County...
SC man found safe after possible kidnapping, deputies say
Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Police investigate deadly Johns Island shooting after 911 calls about shots fired
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Sammie Bernard Greene who is charged with...
Report: Man arrested after robbing bank then attempting to rob Walmart with grenade threat

Latest News

The $13.8 billion budget compromise approved by a House and Senate conference committee Friday...
Income tax cuts, rebates centerpiece of SC’s $13.8B budget
Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Police investigate deadly Johns Island shooting after 911 calls about shots fired
The Charleston-area branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and...
Annual commemoration to honor African ancestors returns
Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, may have been the subject of a kidnapping, Orangeburg County...
SC man found safe after possible kidnapping, deputies say