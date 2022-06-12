$4.75M: Schwartzel wins richest golf event amid Saudi outcry

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) - Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel has banked $4.75 million by winning the richest tournament in golf history, while the event’s Saudi backers faced renewed backlash after a 9/11 victims’ group called for American players to withdraw from the rebel series.

Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man.

Stinger team for topping the team rankings.

Twenty players have now defected from the PGA Tour, with Patrick Reed the latest former Masters champion confirmed on Saturday as signing up to LIV Golf

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.