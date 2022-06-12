SC Lottery
Carlos Dunlap & Robert Quinn return to Ft Dorchester for Football & Cheer Camp

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester alumni Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn returned to their alma mater Saturday for the 10th annual Lowcountry Football and Cheerleading Camp.

Current NFL free agent Dunlap, and current Chicago Bears outside linebacker, Quinn, welcomed around 200 kids between six and 12 years old to the camp.

It’s part of the Carlos Cares Weekend, a three-day event to support the Carlos Dunlap Foundation.

On Friday, Dunlap hosted a business boot camp during the day and his inaugural Art and Sole Sneaker Gala Friday night.

“After two years not being able to do it because of the pandemic, to see this turn out with all the football players, all the cheerleaders, it’s an honor and a blessing to be able to have a platform that people are willing to wear a t-shirt with my name on it,” Dunlap said.

This is also the first year Dunlap hosted the camp without his father. Carlos Dunlap Senior tragically passed away earlier this year.

“Completely different,” Dunlap said. “An adjustment. But thankfully, I have a lot of people in this community that want to support the camp. they all want to give back as well. They all helped pick up the slack. You know, my mom she grabbed it by the reigns, and KP she helped execute all the things this weekend.”

Robert Quinn, heading into his 12th NFL season, said it’s special to him to be able to come back to his alma mater and host this camp with Dunlap.

“I’m sure everyone knows Carlos’ story and everything he does for the community here and elsewhere,” Quinn said. “You know, I’m just trying to follow his lead and give my two sense and give back.”

Carlos Cares Weekend wraps up on Sunday with a day of worship. Friends of the Carlos Dunlap Foundation are invited to a worship service at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 8 a.m.

VIDEO: Carlos Dunlap & Robert Quinn host Lowcountry Football & Cheer Camp
VIDEO: First half goals power Battery to 3-0 win over Riverhounds
