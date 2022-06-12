SC Lottery
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead late Friday night as authorities investigated reports of gunfire on Johns Island.

Kenneth Rivers, 37, of the Charleston area, died at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hay Road from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. after several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 1700 block of Bozo Lane and reporting an injured man in the 1700 block of Hay Road, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Charleston Police and Charleston County Deputies found the injured man and rendered aid until the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS arrived. They determined the man, who was suffering from obvious signs of trauma, had died, Gillooly said.

“This incident was determined to be within the city limits of Charleston and is being treated as a homicide,” Gillooly said.

He said detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene overnight conducting the investigation..

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing, Gillooly said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

