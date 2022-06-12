SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Co. to spend $4.5M replacing several aging bridges

The county expects design work to begin in the fall with construction possibly getting underway...
The county expects design work to begin in the fall with construction possibly getting underway next spring.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County will be spending millions of dollars to replace several bridges over the next few years, saying they have reached the end of their life span and have served their purpose.

Public Works Director Jason Carraher said the bridge replacement is part of the county’s plan to replace aging infrastructure.

Three of the bridges – Summers Drive, Deer Run Road and Pointer Drive -- are located in the Summerville area, while the Johnson Road bridge is located near Harleyville near Interstate 26.

“Most of them are fairly short,” Carraher said. “They’re flat-slabbed, wooden-pile bridges. They’re obsolete. We don’t make them anymore. We don’t use that type of construction anymore. While they’re safe to travel on, they’ve reached the end of their life span and need to be replaced.”

The county expects design work to begin in the fall with construction possibly getting underway next spring.

Once construction has started, drivers can expect detours throughout while crews work on the roads.

However, locals in the Hunters Creek neighborhood may see an entirely new road built while the county replaces their bridge on Deer Run Road, which is the only way in and out of the area.

The public works director also said over the next 20 years the county wants to replace every bridge it maintains.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting
Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, may have been the subject of a kidnapping, Orangeburg County...
SC man found safe after possible kidnapping, deputies say
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Sammie Bernard Greene who is charged with...
Report: Man arrested after robbing bank then attempting to rob Walmart with grenade threat
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12

Latest News

The physical fitness event, put on by the USS Battle Series, honors the men and women who have...
‘Throw Down on the Yorktown’ raises awareness about health, fitness for military
Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting
Thelonious Lamar Green was last seen leaving the 9100 block of Penny Creek Road at...
Family of missing Adams Run man holds prayer vigil
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 'Stop the Bleed' class provides life-saving information