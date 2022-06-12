Dorchester Co. to spend $4.5M replacing several aging bridges

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County will be spending millions of dollars to replace several bridges over the next few years, saying they have reached the end of their life span and have served their purpose.

Public Works Director Jason Carraher said the bridge replacement is part of the county’s plan to replace aging infrastructure.

Three of the bridges – Summers Drive, Deer Run Road and Pointer Drive -- are located in the Summerville area, while the Johnson Road bridge is located near Harleyville near Interstate 26.

“Most of them are fairly short,” Carraher said. “They’re flat-slabbed, wooden-pile bridges. They’re obsolete. We don’t make them anymore. We don’t use that type of construction anymore. While they’re safe to travel on, they’ve reached the end of their life span and need to be replaced.”

The county expects design work to begin in the fall with construction possibly getting underway next spring.

Once construction has started, drivers can expect detours throughout while crews work on the roads.

However, locals in the Hunters Creek neighborhood may see an entirely new road built while the county replaces their bridge on Deer Run Road, which is the only way in and out of the area.

The public works director also said over the next 20 years the county wants to replace every bridge it maintains.

