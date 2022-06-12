SC Lottery
Family of missing Adams Run man holds prayer vigil

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Loved ones of a Charleston County man gathered Saturday for a prayer vigil one week after his disappearance.

Charleston County deputies say 54-year-old Lamar Green left a gathering at 9191 Penny Creek Road around 9:30 p.m. on June 4.

No one has heard from him since then.

“Foul play is not suspected,” Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. “But Green has memory loss and regularly takes medication for health issues, raising his loved ones’ concern. He typically stays in touch with his family.”

Green was driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number AEB-647.

Deputies also have searched areas around Penny Creek and other nearby locations by land, air and water, but have found no signs of Green or his pickup truck.

Anyone with information that might help deputies find Green is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Detective Will Martin at 843-529-5327 or the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.

