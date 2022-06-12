FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect for 2 Lowcountry counties Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says heat index values around and over 105 degrees are expected on Monday.

That is why they have issued a Heat Advisory for many counties across the state, including Williamsburg and inland Georgetown counties.

The advisory goes from noon till 7 p.m. on Monday.

Other counties under the advisory include Horry, Darlington, Florence, Marion, Dillon and Marlboro.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

NWS also says to take extra precautions if you plan on working or spending time outside.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.