Funeral takes place for woman killed in Summerton mass shooting, ‘It’s still hard to even think about’

Audrionna "TuTu" Kind, who was killed while celebrating with family at a graduation party.(clear)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A funeral took place Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of the woman who died in Clarendon County last weekend when a shooting took place at a graduation party.

The community center was full celebrate Audrionna “TuTu” Kind, the 32-year-old woman who died last week as a result of a mass shooting in Summterton where seven others were injured.

“If I couldn’t count on anyone else, I knew I could count on TuTu. She loved unconditionally,” Kind’s cousin Alonso Felder said during the service.

Those who loved Kind came to the Clarendon One Community Center in t-shirts that said “Forever in Our Hearts,” as her life was celebrated.

Family members say the 32-year-old loved a good cookout, and was even quite the cook herself.

Last Saturday Kind was hosting 150 people at her home to celebrate a friend’s graduation when Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley says about 60 to 70 rounds of gunfire occurred.

She was shot and later died of her injuries.

“We have a big family and with a situation like this right here, we all come together. Before a situation like this we come together,” her cousin, James Green said.

Along with Kind’s large extended family, she was the mother of five children. Her youngest is just three months old.

The thought of her children growing up without a mother has brought Kind’s family to their knees.

“It is still hard to even think about, but she is in God’s hands now,” Green said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident that Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe two cars approached the party on St. Paul’s Highway before the shots were fired.

Kind was a mother, fiancé, and friend. Those who loved her want justice.

“It doesn’t matter what color you are. We all need to come together because things are getting worse. They aren’t getting better,” Green said.

Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office to anyone who comes forward with information related to Kind’s death that will lead to an arrest.

Tips can also be made anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

