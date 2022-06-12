Near-record high temperatures likely this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are on the way up as we head through the week. In fact, record warmth is possible early next week. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, low to mid 80s along the coast. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening. High pressure will be in control for the week, meaning we will see a good amount of sunshine with low rain and storm chances. Highs soar into the mid to upper 90s Monday though Wednesday. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like it’s around 105 to 110 degrees each afternoon. We stay in the low to mid 90s Thursday into the weekend. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out each day as well.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 95, Low 76. Record High: 99 (2011).

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 98, Low 77. Record High: 99 (2010).

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 97, Low 77. Record High: 98 (2015).

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 93, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 94, Low 76.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.