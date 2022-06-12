SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Near-record high temperatures likely this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are on the way up as we head through the week. In fact, record warmth is possible early next week. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, low to mid 80s along the coast. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening. High pressure will be in control for the week, meaning we will see a good amount of sunshine with low rain and storm chances. Highs soar into the mid to upper 90s Monday though Wednesday. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like it’s around 105 to 110 degrees each afternoon. We stay in the low to mid 90s Thursday into the weekend. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out each day as well.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 95, Low 76. Record High: 99 (2011).

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 98, Low 77. Record High: 99 (2010).

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 97, Low 77. Record High: 98 (2015).

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 93, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 94, Low 76.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, may have been the subject of a kidnapping, Orangeburg County...
SC man found safe after possible kidnapping, deputies say
Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Police investigate deadly Johns Island shooting after 911 calls about shots fired
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Sammie Bernard Greene who is charged with...
Report: Man arrested after robbing bank then attempting to rob Walmart with grenade threat
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Friday night weather forecast
VIDEO: Friday night weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast