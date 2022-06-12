SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found...
Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.

Police say a 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo’s NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside.

Both were declared dead at a local hospital.

Four other people were also wounded, including one who was in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or information about what may have led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, may have been the subject of a kidnapping, Orangeburg County...
SC man found safe after possible kidnapping, deputies say
Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Sammie Bernard Greene who is charged with...
Report: Man arrested after robbing bank then attempting to rob Walmart with grenade threat
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12

Latest News

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
A group of climbers were rescued from a Utah canyon.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Youth group rescued from canyon in harrowing video
The physical fitness event, put on by the USS Battle Series, honors the men and women who have...
‘Throw Down on the Yorktown’ raises awareness about health, fitness for military