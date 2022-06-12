SC Lottery
Police: Driver leaves scene after crashing car into Columbia restaurant

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly crashed their car into a restaurant.

The incident happened Sunday morning at the Jimmy John’s on Garners Ferry Road.

No one was injured.

Police say they are searching for a male driver. No other description was given.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

