Police: Driver leaves scene after crashing car into Columbia restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly crashed their car into a restaurant.

The incident happened Sunday morning at the Jimmy John’s on Garners Ferry Road.

No one was injured.

No reported injuries after a car crashes into the ‘Jimmy John’s Sandwiches’ restaurant at 5910 Garners Ferry Rd. Soon after the incident, the male driver backed the vehicle out of the store and left the scene. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are searching for the driver. pic.twitter.com/c5gEg0dLuw — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 12, 2022

Police say they are searching for a male driver. No other description was given.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

