SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigating after anti-Semitic propaganda distributed in Surfside Beach

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of the Grand Strand are investigating after anti-Semitic propaganda was distributed in parts of town early Sunday.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said the propaganda was left sometime at around 2:30 a.m.

Officers spent the day removing it from yards and are “looking into the matter and gathering facts,” per a statement. The SSBPD also called the incident “shameful.”

The incident comes just over a month after Horry County police investigated anti-Semitic propaganda that was left in a Carolina Forest neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Horry County police say anti-Semitic notes not a ‘direct local threat’

“The Town of Surfside Beach is ‘The Family Beach,’ welcoming all people to our community,” the department said in a statement. “We do not condone this behavior in any way.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SSBPD at 843-913-6368.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting
Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, may have been the subject of a kidnapping, Orangeburg County...
SC man found safe after possible kidnapping, deputies say
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Sammie Bernard Greene who is charged with...
Report: Man arrested after robbing bank then attempting to rob Walmart with grenade threat
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12

Latest News

The physical fitness event, put on by the USS Battle Series, honors the men and women who have...
‘Throw Down on the Yorktown’ raises awareness about health, fitness for military
Charles Austin, who served as interim director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety,...
Orangeburg selects interim chief as city’s new police chief
The county expects design work to begin in the fall with construction possibly getting underway...
Dorchester Co. to spend $4.5M replacing several aging bridges
VIDEO: ‘Throw Down on the Yorktown’ raises awareness about health, fitness for military
VIDEO: ‘Throw Down on the Yorktown’ raises awareness about health, fitness for military
VIDEO: Orangeburg selects interim chief as city’s new police chief