RiverDogs railroad Red Sox for sixth straight win

The Charleston RiverDogs put double-digit runs on the scoreboard for the third consecutive night in a 12-4 win over the Salem Red Sox on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Charleston 12, Salem 4J

June 11, 2022. Click here for the box score

Salem (R-H-E): 4-9-3 Charleston (R-H-E): 12-17-1 Win: Snyder (4-0) Loss: Jackson (2-6) Save:

HR: Salem: None HR: Charleston: Ryan Spikes (1, 6th inning, 1 on base)

The RiverDogs collected 17 hits offensively and four pitchers combined to strike out a season-high 17 batters on the mound in front of a crowd of 4,488. A seven-run sixth inning did much of the damage for the home team. The RiverDogs remain in a first-place tie with Myrtle Beach.

The lead bounced back and forth over the first five innings of the contest with the RiverDogs (39-17) scoring first on an RBI single by Willy Vasquez in the opening frame. Salem (28-28) scored their first runs and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third with three consecutive two-out hits off of Antonio Jimenez.

The lead changed hands again in the bottom of the third inning when Nathan Perry drove in a run with a single and Luis Leon followed with an RBI double moments later to put the RiverDogs up 3-2.

The Red Sox tied the game when Niko Kavadas worked a bases loaded walk against Kamron Fields in the fifth inning and moved back in front with a single in the next at-bat by Yorberto Mejicano.

Once again, the RiverDogs made sure the lead was short-lived in their next trip to the plate. Mason Auer started the home fifth with a double and scored when Bobby Seymour’s hard groundball caromed off the glove of second baseman Karson Simas and into the outfield grass to tie the game 4-4.

The gigantic sixth inning began with a base hit by Jelfry Marte. Ryan Spikes followed with his first home run of the season, a two-run blast on a breaking ball, to give the RiverDogs the lead for good.

Two singles and a wild pitch put runners at second and third with no outs. Seymour grounded a ball to first, but the throw home from Kavadas was late as Auer slid in safely to make it 7-4.

Nathan Perry and Logan Allen added RBI doubles later in the frame and a balk by Gabriel Jackson forced in another as the margin swelled to 11-4. A sacrifice fly from Seymour in the seventh added the final tally. Six RiverDogs finished the night with multiple hits. Spikes, Perry and Allen each collected three, while Auer, Vasquez and Oneill Manzueta had two each.

Allen registered two of the team’s five doubles. Blaze Jordan paced the Red Sox by going 3-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Jack Snyder earned the win by striking out four batters over 2.0 scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Jimenez worked 4.1 innings as the starter, allowing three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts. Fields walked three batters on the way to allowing one run in 0.2 innings. Sandy Gaston was sharp in the late innings, striking out five in 2.0 scoreless innings.

Ballpark Fun: The RiverDogs kicked off Larry Doby Weekend on Saturday night with a full day of activities that included a Pitch Hit & Run event in the morning and a charity softball game in the afternoon.

Before the RiverDogs took the field, the team honored the 2022 Agustus A. and Lawrence A. Holt Scholarship winner, Farrakhan James. In addition, the RiverDogs Humanitarian Award was presented to Paul Stoney, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Charleston.

The teams played the game while wearing Negro League throwback jerseys. The RiverDogs will attempt to secure their first series sweep of the season on Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m.

The team will wear special uniforms in celebration of the 1955 Cannon Street All-Stars Little League team as Larry Doby Weekend continues. Those uniforms will be auctioned during the game.

RHP Christian Fernandez (4-1, 2.55) will start for the RiverDogs against Salem RHP Reidis Sena (0-0, 5.40). Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

