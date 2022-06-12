Summerville church participates in March for Our Lives

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A church in Summerville took part in a national movement to call to end gun violence on Saturday in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo.

Bad weather forced the March for Our Lives event to be held indoors at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard near Hutchinson Square.

Around two dozen people took part in the event, where they made signs, wrote down suggestions on cards and watched a livestream of the March for Our Lives event in Washington.

The church’s priest says now is the time to get support behind gun reform in the country.

“We really hope that this, even though it is small, will be the beginning of building a coalition,” Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard Priest Dow Sanderson said. “It’s clear that the majority of people in this country want common-sense reform, and it seems to be bogged down in the bureaucracy of our politics. We can only make a change if we work together and have the strength of numbers.”

March for Our Lives was founded in the aftermath of a 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

