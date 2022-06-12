‘Throw Down on the Yorktown’ raises awareness about health, fitness for military

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Teams came together this weekend for some fierce competition and to raise awareness for the armed forces at the Throw Down on the Yorktown.

The physical fitness event, put on by the USS Battle Series, honors the men and women who have served are serving and will serve in the military and as first responders.

The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of health, fitness and mental well-being for members of the armed forces.

The two-person teams participated in functional fitness on the deck of the USS Yorktown, participating in exercises that military and first responders do on a daily basis. Those teams were made up of military, first responders and civilians.

“Others helping others, you know,” USS Battle Series CEO and Founder Cliff Walker said. “We’re out here sending the message that fitness and health has always been the answer.”

Walker said having fitness events on ships is a great way to get the feeling of where the ships have been. He said they hope to honor them in the best way they can.

