SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

$200K lottery ticket sold in Summerville

South Carolina lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Summerville...
South Carolina lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Summerville Friday.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Check your tickets. South Carolina lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Summerville Friday.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the Scotchman on Highway 78 east in Summerville.

Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five numbers drawn during Friday night’s drawing and the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 to multiply the top prize.

Friday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 winning numbers were:

12 - 21 - 22 - 27 - 34 Power-Up: 2

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at approximately 10:26 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bozo Lane after 911 calls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Johns Island shooting
Thousands attended North Charleston's "Fifty Fest" Saturday to celebrate the city's 50th...
North Charleston celebrates 50th anniversary with street festival
Heat advisories have been issued for several counties across the Lowcountry Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect across the Lowcountry Monday
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun...
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition
Audrionna "TuTu" Kind, who was killed while celebrating with family at a graduation party.
Funeral takes place for woman killed in Summerton mass shooting, ‘It’s still hard to even think about’

Latest News

By the end of the year, the Charleston harbor will be the deepest harbor on the east coast.
Charleston Harbor deepens, allows for larger ships
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Harbor deepens, allows for larger ships
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. to spend $4.5M replacing several aging bridges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Harbor deepens, allows for larger ships