$200K lottery ticket sold in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Check your tickets. South Carolina lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Summerville Friday.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the Scotchman on Highway 78 east in Summerville.

Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five numbers drawn during Friday night’s drawing and the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 to multiply the top prize.

Friday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 winning numbers were:

12 - 21 - 22 - 27 - 34 Power-Up: 2

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

